Police contracts can stand in the way of accountability

SEATTLE (AP) — Experts say collective bargaining agreements between officer unions and cities can stand in the way of accountability. That can happen even when the federal government is overseeing an agency through a consent decree. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer ignited protests and calls for change. But experts say police contracts threaten to undermine those efforts, as they have done in the past when other reforms were pushed. The contracts are designed to ensure officers receive fair wages and benefits, but they’ve also delved into the area of public policy.