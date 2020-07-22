 Skip to Content

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

BOSTON (AP) — A new poll finds very few Americans think schools should return to normal operations this fall, even as President Donald Trump pushes for a full reopening. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that only about 1 in 10 Americans say daycare centers, preschools and K-12 schools should start the school year like any other. Most think mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to restart in-person instruction, and roughly 3 in 10 say that teaching kids in classrooms shouldn’t happen at all. Trump said Wednesday that he would be “comfortable” with his son Barron and grandchildren attending school in person.

