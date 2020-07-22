California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John’s Hopkins University data showed Wenesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. However, New York’s 72,302 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine times more than California’s tally. And New York’s rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California’s rate. U.S. government data published Tuesday found that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections.