Mexico’s president dismissive of wearing mask in pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A day after Mexico’s treasury secretary said that wearing a protective mask would be a factor in successfully reactivating the economy, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dismissed the assertion as “disproportionate.” López Obrador had never been seen publicly wearing a mask until he flew to Washington earlier this month to meet with President Donald Trump. López Obrador said Wednesday, “If a mask was an option for the economy’s reactivation, I’d put one on immediately, but it’s not like that. I follow the recommendations of the doctors, of the scientists.” The World Health Organization recommends the wearing of masks among other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.