Pompeo, in Denmark, says US will assert greater Arctic role

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region. On a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the re-opening of the U.S. consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new cooperation deal with the remote Faroe Islands. The talks also focused on U.S. opposition to the construction of a disputed gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.