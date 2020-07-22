UK to open citizenship path to Hong Kongers from January

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has announced that it will open a new special pathway to obtaining U.K. citizenship for eligible Hong Kongers as of January. The Home Office said Wednesday that holders of the British National Overseas passport and their immediate family members can move to the U.K. to work and study. The change to immigration rules was introduced after China imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong. Those eligible can access the British job market at any skill level and without a salary threshold, but won’t have access to public funds.