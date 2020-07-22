US wildlife agency rejects protections for rare fish species

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have rejected federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish species at the center of a long-running legal dispute. Wednesday’s decision comes almost two years after a federal appeals court faulted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for dismissing the threat that climate change and other pressures pose to Arctic grayling fish. Officials said a conservation agreement involving landowners and government agencies has improved the grayling’s habitat in southwestern Montana’s Big Hole Valley, which is home to one of the few surviving grayling populations in the Lower 48 states. Wildlife advocates question if that agreement will adequately protect grayling over the long term.