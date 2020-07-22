White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will provide another $5 billion to help nursing homes battle COVID-19. The White House fears a grim wave of nursing home deaths as cases rebound across the South and West. Trump’s announcement follows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s recent unveiling of a family caregiver plan that aims to greatly expand alternatives to institutional care for frail older adults. Both men are competing for seniors’ votes against a backdrop of eroding support for Trump among older Americans. Nursing home residents are a tiny share of the population, but account for as much as 40% of the deaths from COVID-19.