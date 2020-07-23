Asia Today: South Korea to let fans watch sports live again

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will allow baseball fans to return to the stands beginning Sunday as health authorities outlined a phased process to bring back spectators in professional sports. A health ministry official also said fans will be allowed at professional soccer games starting on Aug. 1. However, professional golf tournaments will continue without galleries at least until late August. Both baseball and soccer teams will be initially allowed to sell only 10% of the seats for each game. Fans will be screened for fevers. They will be required to wear masks, banned from eating food and drinking beer, and discouraged from excessive shouting, singing and cheering. Registering with smartphone QR codes will also be required.