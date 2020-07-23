Chief UK negotiator says ‘gaps’ remain in Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) — The chief UK negotiator on the Brexit talks says “considerable gaps’’ remain with his European Union counterparts after the latest round of talks. UK negotiator David Frost says the talks are stuck on fishing industry rights and the question of how to maintain fair and open competition among businesses. Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier agrees on the sticking points – but has also made clear the consequences. He says there is a real risk of not reaching a deal before Britain severs its existing trade relations with the EU at the end of the year.