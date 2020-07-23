City of Rochester seeks to fill new diversity and inclusion position

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Rochester is stepping up its efforts to improve diversity and inclusion.

One way it plans on doing that is by creating a new city position.

Mayor Kim Norton said with the help of CARES Act funding, the city can hire someone to help with equity and inclusion for minority groups in the Med City.

"We want to target outreach into Black and Hispanic communities particularly. But we think this might be a really nice transition into the work that we are going to do," Norton said.

She said with the position, the city can better assess the needs of people from various countries, and cultural backgrounds that migrate to Rochester.

"With immigrants that have moved here and made Rochester their home, and we want them to feel welcomed. And so, there are a lot of great organizations. But as a city, I think we really need to embrace this and make it something that we are really serious about," Norton said.

She also said Rochester is the first city in the country to participate in the Intercultural Cities Initiative.

"It is an assessment of our community when it comes to cultural understanding and welcoming. Do we have a welcoming environment? Are we culturally sensitive?" Norton said.

The survey will also help establish areas of improvement. The evaluation process began last year. The results should be available in a month or two.

Meanwhile, there's the more pressing concern of how the pandemic is affecting people of color in Rochester.

"When it surrounds COVID we know that our communities of color are impacted more harshly by the virus, said Norton. "[They] also have a hard time accessing the health care needs that they have, or if they lost their job they may not have health insurance any longer. As well as making sure that our communities of color particularly those whose English may not be their first language, know of all the resources that are out there, and we can help connect them."

Mayor Norton says the city is planning to fill the new position before the year ends.