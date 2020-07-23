Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical storms that broke records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet have triggered watches and warnings both in the Caribbean and along the southern coast of the continental United States. Tropical Storm Hanna was the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Harvey in 2005. The National Hurricane Center says Hanna is located 385 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is continuing to move across the Atlantic, though forecasters say it hadn’t strengthened for nearly a day. Gonzalo beat out Gert for the earliest named seventh Atlantic storm on Wednesday. Gert also formed in 2005.