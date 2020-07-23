Mexican transport minister resigns in dispute with president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andréz Manuel López Obrador’s decision last week to put management of the country’s customs operations in the hands of the military has claimed one of his Cabinet ministers who opposed the move. López Obrador said Thursday that he had accepted the resignation of Transportation Secretary Javier Jiménez Espriú. The president said he had a “dispute” with Jiménez who thought Mexico’s sea ports should be managed by his agency. López Obrador says that corruption in the ports and the import of drug precursors require greater security so he is handing that responsibility to the Navy.