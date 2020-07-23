Correction: AF–Nigeria-Aid Workers Slain story

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Islamic extremists have released a video showing the slayings of five aid workers who were abducted in northeastern Nigeria last month. Their abductions came around the same time that a Boko Haram splinter group said it would begin targeting Nigerians who work for international aid organizations as well as those who help the military. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari issued a statement identifying the victims in the video released Wednesday as staff members of the country’s State Emergency Management Agency and the international charities Action Against Hunger, Rich International and International Rescue Committee.