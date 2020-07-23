North Carolina professor found dead weeks after backlash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a North Carolina professor who recently announced his retirement amid backlash over his comments on social media. Deputies found the body of 55-year-old UNC-Wilmington professor Mike Adams while performing a wellness check at his home. Investigators did not release additional details about the circumstances of Adams’ death. In May, the white professor referred to Gov. Roy Cooper as “Massa Cooper” and compared coronavirus restrictions to living in a “slave state.” The tweets prompted more than 60,000 people to sign an online petition to get Adams fired from his job.