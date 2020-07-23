Surge of federal agents leaves many questions unanswered

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump offered few details when he announced this week that the government will dispatch hundreds of extra federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight violent crime. The absence of a clear, publicly available plan has left city leaders and federal agencies themselves left to speculate about exactly what is going to happen and when. Among questions not yet fully answered is how many agents will come from which federal agencies. The plan for Chicago and Albuquerque doesn’t seem to include federal agents engaging protesters, as has happened in Portland, Oregon.