Thai police: Charges on Red Bull heir dropped from ’12 crash

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is accused in a 2012 car crash that killed a Bangkok police officer. Thai police said the prosecutors who handled the prosecution of the case had informed police last month that they have decided to drop all charges. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, better known by his nickname “Boss,” was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a police officer on motorcycle patrol. He avoided meeting prosecutors ever since, and his case raised allegations that Thai authorities are lenient with wealthy suspects. Vorayuth left Thailand in 2017, days before authorities finally issued an arrest warrant, and his Thai passports were later revoked.