Thailand claims breakthrough in Japanese tourist murder case

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand say improved DNA testing has shed new light on the unsolved murder of a female Japanese tourist 13 years ago, suggesting a link to a male of East Asian heritage. The body of Tomoko Kawashita was found near the ruins of an ancient temple in the northern province of Sukhothai. An extensive investigation failed to find the killer. New testing of a DNA sample retrieved from the victim’s clothing has identified it as coming from an East Asian man. Thailan’s justice minister says he hopes the finding will help Japanese police investigate the case.