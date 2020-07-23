Watchdog finds flawed virus response at California prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department inspector general’s office says a federal prison in California struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus because of staff shortages, limited use of home confinement and ineffective screening. The watchdog Thursday released the first results of remote inspections of facilities across the country. The report found staff at the Bureau of Prisons facility in Lompoc, California, worked despite experiencing coronavirus symptoms and officials failed to test or isolate an inmate who had symptoms and later tested positive. The acting warden said the institution would not transfer inmates until a halfway house could confirm it was available. The inspector general says a Tucson, Arizona, complex successfully implemented social distancing measures.