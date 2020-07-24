World shares slip as China orders US consulate closed

MITO, Japan (AP) — Worsening China-U.S. friction, worries over aid to Americans and U.S. businesses and a stumble on Wall Street have combined to push global markets lower. Shares fell in Paris, London, Sydney and Shanghai on Friday. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a national holiday. As anticipated, China ordered the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu closed in retaliation for the U.S. decision to order the shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston. Relations between the two biggest economies already were at their worst in decades even before the latest flare up in tensions as the Trump administration targets Beijing, among other things saying it is stealing U.S. technology.