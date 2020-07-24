At 88, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio makes 2nd comeback bid

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio is trying to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years. He faces his former second-in-command in the Aug. 4 Republican primary in what has become his second comeback bid. The 88-year-old lawman was unseated in the 2016 sheriff’s race and was trounced in a 2018 U.S. Senate race. He has vowed to bring back immigration patrols, a complex of jail tents and his other trademarks that were done away with by the courts or his successor. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Paul Penzone, who crushed Arpaio in 2016.