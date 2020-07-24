Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

CHICAGO (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago was taken down early Friday amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal agents to the city. Photos and video from Grant Park show a large crane removing the statue from its pedestal. Several work trucks were seen in the area but it was unclear where the statue could be taken. The White House was planning to send federal law enforcement to the city after a protest at the statue erupted in chaos, and after a shooting during a funeral that wounded 15 people. A collection of activist groups had filed suit Wednesday seeking to block federal agents from interfering in or policing protests.