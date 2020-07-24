Critic of Chinese leader expelled from party on graft charge

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says a former chairman of a state-owned real estate company who publicly criticized President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been expelled from the party and will be prosecuted on corruption charges. Ren Zhiqiang had become known for speaking up about censorship and other sensitive topics. He disappeared from public view in March after publishing an essay online that accused Xi of mishandling the outbreak that began in December in the central city of Wuhan. The party discipline agency said the 69-year-old Ren is accused of corruption, embezzlement, taking bribes and abusing his position at a state-owned company.