EU unveils plans to step up fight against child sexual abuse

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has unveiled plans for a center devoted to preventing the mistreatment of children and for legislation requiring online platforms to report child pornography. Under the European Commission’s plans presented Friday, the center would help coordinate actions among the EU’s 27 nations in the areas of law enforcement, deterrence and assistance for victims of child sex abuse. The commission did not provide a timeline, but says it will immediately launch discussions with member states and EU lawmakers. The commission said the center would be similar to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a U.S. nonprofit reference center which helps families when a child goes missing and exploited victims.