France-born man in Mexico dies in bid to save his dog’s life

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The devotion of dogs to people has been remarked upon for centuries. In Mexico, one man’s love for his dog cost him his life. Pablo Fustec, a dual citizen of France and Mexico, died this month after jumping into a scalding hot spring in a failed attempt to rescue Sasha, one of his dogs. He had adopted the Great Dane after finding it in a Mexico City street following an earthquake that killed several hundred people in the country in September 2017. The family plans a memorial – outdoors in line with pandemic precautions – for Fustec on Sunday in Argenteuil, on the outskirts of Paris.