Gov’t: New foreign students can’t enter US if courses online

Federal immigration officials say new foreign students will be barred from entering the United States if they plan to take their classes entirely online this fall. In a memo to college officials, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says new students who were not already enrolled as of March 9 will “likely not be able to obtain” visas if they take all their courses online. Students already in the U.S. or those returning from abroad will still be allowed to take classes entirely online. Education groups say they’re disappointed by the decision.