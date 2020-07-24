Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii as pandemic flares

HONOLULU (AP) — The first hurricane to threaten the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is presenting new challenges to officials long accustomed to tropical storms. Meteorologists say Hurricane Douglas should weaken by the time it hits Hawaii with strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf beginning Saturday night. Honolulu authorities are preparing extra shelter space so people can maintain physical distance from others. Evacuees at Honolulu shelters will have their temperatures taken. Those with high temperatures or with a travel or exposure history will either be isolated at that shelter or taken to a different site. Officials are reminding residents to make sure they have masks and hand sanitizers in their emergency supply kits.