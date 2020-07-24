Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as ‘illegal’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian officials have slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a U.S. fighter jet over Syria as “illegal,” threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, flying from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday, was “harassed” by fighter jets, but later landed safely in Lebanon. A U.S. official confirmed that a U.S. jet passed by the Iranian airliner, but at a safe distance. Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that what happened was an act of “lawlessness upon lawlessness” while the country’s transportation minister said Tehran would complain about it to the International Civil Aviation Organization.