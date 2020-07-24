Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers

ISTANBUL (AP) — Thousands of Muslim faithful have made their way to Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia to take part in the first prayers in 86 years at the structure that once was one of Christendom’s most significant cathedrals, then a mosque and museum before its reconversion into a Muslim place of worship. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the inaugural prayers inside the sixth-century monument along with some 500 dignitaries, as he fulfills what he has described as the “dream of our youth.” Thousands of men and women, including many who traveled from across Turkey, are set to perform prayers in segregated areas outside Hagia Sophia. Orthodox churches in Greece and the United States, meanwhile were scheduled to observe “a day of mourning.”