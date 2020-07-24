Mandatory masks becoming the rule amid Europe’s virus uptick

ROME (AP) — England’s new rules on masks-wearing took effect Friday, with face-coverings required to enter banks, stores and food shops. Refusing to follow the rule can bring hefty fines. Romania reported a record for daily infections as few people wear masks and new cases nearly doubled in France. In Italy, concern has been growing about hotspots linked either to infected cases from arriving abroad or among vacationers not keeping safe distances apart. The mayor of Capri, on the posh tourist island, recently required mask-wearing in public after crowds packed the main square for evening drinks.