Mexico sets traps for friendly bear that posed for ‘selfies’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A black bear pictured putting its paws on hikers and inspecting them in northern Mexico is drawing support from an online campaign opposing plans by authorities to use non-lethal traps for the animal so it can be relocated. The bear became famous this week after a woman posted a photo of the animal appearing to rest its chin on her shoulder and look into the camera, as if it were posing for a selfie. Authorities said Friday they have set several traps for the bear. But an online petition at Change.org that has gotten over 135,000 signatures says the bear should be left alone and rather people should be kept out of the park because of the coronavirus lockdown.