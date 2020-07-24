Minnesota health officials report new suspected cases of severe lung injuries linked to vaping

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Health officials in Minnesota are reporting 11 new suspected cases of severe lung injuries associated with vaping.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that the cases are among Minnesotans between the ages of 14 and 46 years old, with a median age of 18. All 11 cases reportedly required hospitalizations, with some requiring intensive care and the use of ventilators, MDH reported.

The patients said they had a history of vaping and most reported vaping THC, the Department said. Some reported using nicotine-based products, MDH said.

The Department reportedly first alerted health care providers about lung injuries linked to vaping in August of 2019. MDH said cases peaked in the state from September through October of last year, and then began to decrease. MDH said at the end of Minnesota's emergency response, the state had 149 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping, and three confirmed deaths.

MDH said diagnosis of the new patients was more difficult because the symptoms of the disease can be similar to symptoms of COVID-19. Health officials added that patients sought care for symptoms including shortness of breath and cough, but testing found that they were not infected with COVID-19. The patients responded to systemic steroid therapy, the treatment for lung-injury associated with vaping, MDH said.

“With this resurgence of cases, we are advising patients with a history of vaping who are experiencing lung-injury symptoms to seek clinical care,” said MDH State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield in a news release. “In addition, because this can present like COVID-19, providers also need to conduct a test to rule this out.”

Symptoms can include shortness of breath, cough, fever, malaise and gastrointestinal symptoms. Some patients also report experiencing headaches, chest pain and dizziness. Find more information on the MDH website.

“This public health threat got a lot of attention last year, and unfortunately it has not gone away,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a news release. “We want providers and the public to be aware of the continued dangers of vaping products, and the possibility of lung injuries presenting as COVID-19."

Health officials said the Quit Partner is a new family of programs from MDH that offers free support for quitting tobacco.