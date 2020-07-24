Police: Bellagio fountain pool death an apparent drowning

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently drowned while swimming in the fountain pool in front of the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Police said Friday that a bystander jumped into the water after the man began struggling but returned to safety when he realized he couldn’t rescue him. Police and firefighters were called Friday morning and divers recovered the man’s body. Police Capt. Dori Koren said the man was believed to be from the local area, perhaps homeless, and in his 40s. He had been talking to tourists before entering the water.