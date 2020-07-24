Rochester ‘Prescription Gardens’ aim to give peace and calm amid uncertainty

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many have experienced sadness and anxiety over the last few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but an interactive art exhibit aims to help.

The Prescription Gardens by Minnesota artist Jess Hirsch can be found through the Rochester Art Center. The concept of the gardens was inspired by her own experience with anxiety and depression. They can be found in different locations throughout the city, like at Cafe Steam and outside the Mayo Civic Theater entrance.

The gardens are based on Buddhist philosophies and the plants correspond to them. There is a phone number posted for people to call and on the other line, they can find a self-guided mediation to listen to. People can sit on the bench facing the gardens and take some time to calm their minds.

"This type of installation is more important now than ever. We've experienced a lot of national trauma in the year 2020," said Rochester Art Center Education & Community Outreach Manager Amy Garretson. "If you're feeling sad, depressed, want to get out of your home but want to do so in a safe manner, the gardens are all outside and in the open air."

The gardens will be displayed for the next year.

The Rochester Art Center just opened July 1 and has started welcoming guests back.