South Dakota man charged in 1974 slaying in Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — A man who was questioned in 1974 about a woman’s slaying in western Minnesota has now been charged with murder. Algene Vossen was questioned shortly after the body of 74-year-old Mae Herman was discovered by her sister in Willmar on Jan. 27, 1974. Herman was stabbed 38 times in her home. But it was only after advances in DNA testing and another look at the cold case that the 79-year-old Vossen was arrested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Thursday. He is being held in South Dakota pending extradition to Minnesota. He’s charged with second-degree murder.