South Sudan activist flees to US, says Kiir wanted him dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A prominent South Sudanese activist has fled to the United States with the help of the U.S. government, which issued emergency visas to his family after he said South Sudan’s president had ordered him abducted or killed. Peter Biar Ajak arrived in Washington late Thursday after weeks of hiding in Kenya and an anxious departure complicated by coronavirus restrictions. He tells The Associated Press that “the last few weeks have been a bit terrifying. Extremely terrifying.” His lawyer says the 36-year-old Harvard graduate and economist had been tipped off to the threat by “very senior” officials back home.