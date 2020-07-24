Thompson, Werenski share lead at 3M Open at 12 under

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski topped the 3M Open leaderboard going onto the weekend. Tony Finau and Talor Gooch climbed within a stroke, and stars Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood struggled again during the second round Friday. In warmer and windier conditions on the quiet, spectator-free TPC Twin Cities course, the scores crept up after Werenski led the first-round pack with an 8-under 63. The 24-year-old is winless on the PGA Tour. He followed up with a 67. Thompson caught him with a 66. Koepka shot a 71 to finish at 1-under.