Thousands of families evicted in Sao Paulo amid pandemic

SAO PAULO (AP) — The growing number of evictions in Brazil driven by the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening an already serious housing problem in the country. Before the pandemic, local authorities counted more than 200,000 families waiting for adequate housing in Sao Paulo, a city of 12 million residents. Human rights group LabCidade estimates more than 2,000 families have lost their homes across Sao Paulo state since March, with another 1,000 families facing the same risk in upcoming weeks. It is a high figure for a state with 46 million residents, about the same population as Spain.