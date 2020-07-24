To photograph comet Neowise, it takes patience and placement

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The newly discovered comet Neowise is only visible from Earth once every 6,800 years. Many photographers seek to document it, via places with high elevation and little smog or light pollution. Weather must cooperate, too. Photographer and amateur astronomer Johnny Horne was recently successful at North Carolina’s famed Grandfather Mountain. He has traveled to Australia to photograph Halley’s comet, Zambia and Mexico’s Baja peninsula for eclipses, and Iceland for the northern lights. The comet Neowise should remain visible through July and possibly into August across the Northern Hemisphere. It’s visible to the naked eye and can be spotted below the Big Dipper, but a good pair of binoculars or a telescope help.