Trump on his tweets: Regrets, he’s had a few

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is acknowledging that he’s “often” had regrets about his tweets. In an interview with Barstool Sports, the president says it’s not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider. With Twitter, Trump says, “We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls, ‘Did you really say this?’” Trump says that more often than not, “it’s the retweets” that get him in trouble.