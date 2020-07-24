 Skip to Content

Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is positioning himself as a champion regulation-cutter in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election. But in between his showy red-tape-cutting events, the president’s deregulatory agenda is taking a beating in the courts. One day, he’s hailing a massive rollback to one of the nation’s most important environmental laws. Another, he’s using two pickup trucks as props — a blue one piled with weights identified as government regulations and a red one that has been unburdened. But Trump’s deregulatory victories have been shrinking in number as courts uphold many of the lawsuits filed by states, environmental groups and others.

