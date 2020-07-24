UN: US protesters, journalists need their rights protected

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says protesters in U.S. cities including Portland, Oregon _ and the journalists covering them _ must be able to take part in peaceful demonstrations without risking arbitrary arrest, detention, unnecessary use of force or other rights violations. She said reports of some peaceful demonstrators being detained by unidentified officers were a “worry” because they could lead to arbitrary detention and other rights violations. She said victims should have the right to a remedy and to seek an investigation into any rights violations.