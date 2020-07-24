Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV has been America’s constant companion amid the coronavirus and a whirlwind of racial reckoning. But will the Emmy nominations arriving Tuesday reflect the times or retreat to the familiar? The announcement itself is bowing to health safeguards, going virtual and without the usual throng of reporters and publicists on hand at the TV academy headquarters in Los Angeles. With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees they might have overlooked. That includes the comedies “Ramy,” from Muslim American creator Ramy Youssef, and “Insecure” from Black writer-actor Issa Rae. Leslie Jones will host the online Emmy nominations announcement.