France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister has vowed to fight “hateful ideology” after far-right extremists posted photos of a protest outside the offices of a Black lawmaker. The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the demonstration along with the words “You will never affect me.” The photo showed five white men holding placards and a banner that read: “Help the French, not the Africans.” The interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, tweeted his support and described the targeting of Sylla as “vile.” He said France won’t “cede an iota to the hateful ideology of these extremist groups.”