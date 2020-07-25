Heat and storm chances last through Sunday; Relief arrives Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota and portions of northern Iowa this evening and overnight. While the risk for severe weather is low, will need to watch closely for any strong storms that may develop. Strong to damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the main concerns. Overnight conditions will be warm and muggy once again, with temperatures in the mid 70s and dew points also in the 70s.

Lingering showers are possible for early Sunday morning with more clouds than sun expected for the late morning and early afternoon. Sunday will be another steamy day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 70s. By the late afternoon and evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible as a cold front passes through our area. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with wind and heavy rainfall with be the main hazards.

Relief from the heat and humidity comes Monday, following the passing of a cold front. High pressure will also take control of the Upper Midwest, allowing for a break from the precipitation for much of the new week. Monday will see highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with much more comfortable dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Temperatures will be seasonal in the low 80s throughout the midweek with mostly sunny skies on tap Tuesday and Wednesday. A few more clouds are expected to mix in on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday look to stay mostly dry with partly sunny skies, but the afternoon could bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms to our area. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s.