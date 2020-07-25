Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city. Thousands of people gathered in Portland streets Friday night for another night, the same day a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest people during the protests that have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration. The federal agents, deployed by President Donald Trump to tamp down the unrest, have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent.