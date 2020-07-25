Hurricane threatens Hawaii with with surf, winds, flooding

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is gearing up to face a hurricane that is threatening to pummel the islands with dangerous surf, strong winds and flash floods even as residents grapple with escalating numbers of coronavirus cases. The National Weather Service forecasts Hurricane Douglas will weaken as it passes over cooler waters and encounters wind shear closer to the Hawaiian Islands. Powerful storms are familiar to many in Hawaii who have spent the past several summers preparing for tropical cyclones. But the pandemic adds a new twist. Many volunteers who normally staff the shelters are older or have pre-existing health conditions that put them at higher risk of getting severely sick if infected by the virus. Many of these volunteers are thus staying home this storm.