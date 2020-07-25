Minnesota residents and visitors sound off about mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Mask up, Minnesota! Across the state, customers entering public buildings are now required to wear masks.

While Rochester has had a mask mandate in effect, for many in other cities, it's an unwelcome change. Opinion in the Med City splits those who think the masks are unnecessary and those who believe the are vital.

"Oh, I've had my mask all along," said visitor Julie Bierbaum. "It's been in my purse or pocket at all times."

Others are getting used to it as the Minnesota statewide mask mandate went into effect Saturday.

"It's easy to forget at home because it's not something we're used to carrying with us," said Lindsey Helgeson, Minnesota resident. "It is uncomfortable in my opinion. I don't like wearing one."

While it may not be comfortable, many wear one to be safe.

"Around here, there's a lot of people out today," said Gary Bierbaum of Apple Valley. "We're wearing them outside even though it's pretty warm."

Some question the effectiveness of the mask and why the mandate is coming just now.

"I understand where the governor is coming from in wanting to keep us all safe but I guess I don't understand why we're doing a mask mandate four months into a pandemic when we didn't do this in the beginning," Helgeson said.

Austin was not one of the cities with a mask mandate but that all changes with the state order. Despite over a thousand cases in Mower County, not all visitors and residents agree with the governor's decision.

"I do believe it should be individual cities versus statewide," Helgeson said. "I think it should be up to individual businesses also if they would like to have their customers wear masks or not."

One visitor from Wisconsin agrees.

"I think it's dumb. I think the mask is pointless," said Michael Schroeder. "There's no point in wearing it."

Those who live in smaller cities than Austin are also against the mandate.

"Especially in the rural areas, it's hurting rural businesses. I don't think it's necessary across the board," said Shawn Anderson, a resident of Wannamingo.

The mandate brings peace of mind for some.

"I think it does make it safer," said Bierbaum. "Not just feel safer, but it is safer."

The order irritates others.

"If you want to wear one, go ahead. You should not force me to wear one," said Schroeder, who wore a mask in order to enter the SPAM Museum.

"Last time I looked, it was still America and we got a lot of freedoms here," said Anderson, who preferred to spend his Saturday outdoors.

Not wearing a mask is a petty misdemeanor.

Mayor Kim Norton tweeted earlier today about the Rochester Crossroads License Bureau not masking nor requiring patrons to mask.

It seems that not all are complying just yet.