New book outlines Prince Harry’s less-than-fond farewell

LONDON (AP) — A new book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lays bare the turmoil in the House of Windsor before the pair walked away from senior roles in the family. The book describes relations so frosty that Prince Harry, Prince William and their spouses were barely on speaking terms by time the saga came to a close in March. The first installment of a serialized version of the book “Finding Freedom,” appeared in the Times of London on Saturday. It underscored the hurt feelings caused by the decision of Harry and Meghan to go into self-imposed exile. Harry and Meghan have issued a statement denying taking any part in the book’s publication.