Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they are investigating the shooting death of a local journalist to determine whether a provincial minister was behind the killing. The development comes a day after the family of Anwar Jan accused Abdul Rehman Khetran, a minister for food in Baluchistan province, of hiring gunmen to kill Jan on Thursday. A police official says a murder investigation has been opened into Khetran’s possible involvement. He has denied being involved, saying the gunmen blamed by Jan’s family for killing him were not his men. Repeated attempts to reach Khetran were unsuccessful.